Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in American International Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 115,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

