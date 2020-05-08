Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Robert Half International by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

