RoBET (ROBET) Reaches Market Cap of $51,323.72

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. RoBET has a total market cap of $51,323.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit. Over the last week, RoBET has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.02110987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00171198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000688 BTC.

RoBET Profile

ROBET is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.