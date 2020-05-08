Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $86.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,265,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $33,656.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $33,656.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,372 shares of company stock worth $31,676,711. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.