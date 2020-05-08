Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $145.00 at UBS Group

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Roku stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,372 shares of company stock worth $31,676,711 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

