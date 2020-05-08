Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLUU. Benchmark raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,981 shares of company stock worth $3,005,203 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

