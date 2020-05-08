Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €4.90 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INGA. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.32 ($9.68).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.