Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $11.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NOPMF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

