Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $175.00

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s current price.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

KXSCF traded up $12.76 on Friday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

