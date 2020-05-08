Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$46.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.43.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.06. 236,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 91.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. Altus Group has a one year low of C$27.73 and a one year high of C$48.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

