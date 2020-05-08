Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE RY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.27. 81,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

