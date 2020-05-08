Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

