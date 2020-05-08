Royal Bank of Canada Trims iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price to $58.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.61% from the stock’s previous close.

IAFNF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on iA Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$29.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

