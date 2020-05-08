Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

