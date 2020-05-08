Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Raymond James by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

