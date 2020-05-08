Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $229.77 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $229,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $182.72 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

