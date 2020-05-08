Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $94,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

