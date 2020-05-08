Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 198,305 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

