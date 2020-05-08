Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

