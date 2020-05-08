Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,170 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $111,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

