RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $9,972.61 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $350,429.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $9,972.61 or 0.99814237 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 191 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

