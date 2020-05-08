S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 845 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.03. 1,675,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.83. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

