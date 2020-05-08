S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Shares of 187,585 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 942,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,453. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

