S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $1.30 Million in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises about 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.41% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

