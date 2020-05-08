S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $12.56 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 8.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

SPTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. 503,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.