Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 76,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.