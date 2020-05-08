SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $667,490.23 and $1.07 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00300545 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00425501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007558 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,756,873 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.