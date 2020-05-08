Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.40. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.