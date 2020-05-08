Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,886. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders have acquired 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 382.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 89.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.