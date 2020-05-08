Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after purchasing an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

