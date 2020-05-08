Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 63,390 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 90,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

