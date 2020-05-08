Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th.

SAND traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 3,464,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,620. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.69.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

