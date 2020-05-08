Sandy Spring Bank Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Markston International LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.7% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

