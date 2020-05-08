SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 469.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $115.22 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.