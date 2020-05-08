Saybrook Capital NC Sells 1,050 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PEP traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.64. 708,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

