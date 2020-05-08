Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.54 ($8.77).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.98 ($8.12). 586,338 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.25. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.