Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 4,959 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AME traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. 1,128,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

