Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,646 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 1,782,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.