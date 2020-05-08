Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 1,543 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.00. 1,738,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,957. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.