Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $16.24 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

