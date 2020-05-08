Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.07% of SLM worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in SLM by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 848,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. 2,255,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,870. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

