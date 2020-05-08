Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.13% of Stericycle worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Stericycle by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Stericycle stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 548,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

