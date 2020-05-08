Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 3.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $21,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 1,138,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,832. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.