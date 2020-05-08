Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,791 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,239. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

