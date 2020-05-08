Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

TROW stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 659,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

