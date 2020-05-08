Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.87% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $119,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.