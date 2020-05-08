Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 320.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

