Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.