Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Reduced by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.87. 1,353,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

