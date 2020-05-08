Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. 1,261,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.